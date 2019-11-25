C8 Corvette Police Car Concept Looks Intimidating, Has Carbon Gear

Yes, the C8 Corvette police car we have here is a mere rendering, but make no mistake, this Chevy will definitely get dressed in the uniform.
For one thing, Corvette cop vehicles are nothing new and, since the C8 puts on even more of a show than its front-engined predecessors, the correct question revolves around the time when officers will get behind the wheel. Given that the customer deliveries for the mid-engined 'Vette were delayed to February next year, we at least have this point of reference when discussing the said topic.
Of course, this could also involve unmarked police vehicles (ouch!), which means the "livery" portrayed here will be skipped, while the colored lights will migrate from the bar to the cabin of the 495 hp machine.
Heck, if we are to look past the obvious US situations, the police over in the United Arab Emirates could buy an entire fleet of C8s for the kind of money it uses to maintain its supercar pool that has made the authorities famous across the world.Let's zoom in on this pixel work a little bit, shall we?
One might notice this C8 police car and expect the thing to be a product of Need for Speed, especially since the latest installment of the franchise only landed earlier this month (that would be NFS: Heat).
However, while there are three Corvettes in the said arcade game, none of them is a C8, even though the mid-engined toy might arrive via an update.
Instead, we're looking at a rendering created by Jota Automotive, a label that always enjoys a good widebody adventure.
Of course, the carbon bits that can be seen adorning the machine should be replaced, since this isn't exactly the kind of material you wish to use when performing that PIT maneuver.
