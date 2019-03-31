Bugatti La Voiture Noire W16 Engine Sounds Amazing in This Rendering

autoevolution

Remember the Bugatti La Voiture Noire? Of course you do. After all, the swept Geneva (and Swiss bankers) off its feet, becoming the most expensive new car ever, with a price tag of around $18.7 million. Oh, and by the way, that title was grabbed from the Rolls-Royce Sweptail, which had only sold for... $13 million.
Returning to the Molsheim animal, the French automotive producer still needs a bit of time to bring the one-off to the world. Spoiler alert: it's not coming until 2022.

"But what about the LVN show car that greeted us in Geneva?" we hear you asking. Well, as we showed you while the venue's gates were still open, that was a mockup.

And the display car came with an electric motor, which allowed the thing to creep around the Motor Show. Bugatti didn't invent this scheme, as many other carmakers have used it in the past. It was just a shocking to see that kind of price tag placed in the same sentence with the said provisional tech details.

Well, it seems the world wide web is already tired of waiting. And what does the Intenet do in such situations? It comes up with renderings that fuel our imagination.

And here we are, bringing you a video render that portrays the La Voiture Noire - the digital art label behind the work took the time to gift the hypercar with the W16 growl it will display once it sets wheel on the road (her's to hoping it will do this rather than being locked away in a vault).

Those of you who are tuned into our render tales might be familiar to this label, as, for instance, it has given us those next-level smart keys that make today's most advanced units seem dated.

Returning to Bugatti, the carmaker pulled the same EV stunt with the Geneva-displayed Divo. However, with deliveries for the $5.8 limited edition scheduled to kick off next year, the real deal is flexing its quad-turbo, 8.0-liter muscles in the real world these days.


 

