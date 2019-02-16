British Racing Green Ferrari 488 Pista Has Wheels In Same Color

autoevolution

If you happen to be among the lucky few who have ordered a Ferrari 488 Pista and your mid-engined toy hasn't arrived yet, there's no reason to fret, are customer deliveries are going strong all over the world. In fact, we've brought along a recent example of this, one that shows a Ferrari that Enzo might not have enjoyed.
For starters, this Pista comes dressed in British Racing Green - keep in mind there are still plenty of Ferraristi out there who believe Prancing Horses should only come in one color.

And, as if that hadn't been enough, the wheels of the 720 horsepower machine are also dressed in British Racing Green. Naturally, the mid-engined beast recently landed in the UK, having been delivered to London.

While we're talking about the configuration of this Maranello missile, we should also mention the brake calipers, whose wild orange hue creates a strong contrast.

This is definitely a contraption that qualifies for our supercar spec game and if you happen to be on the lookout for more go-fast toys that stand out, you can check this tag out below.

Speaking of the 488 Pista, we'll remind you that we recently showcased a battle between this and the McLaren 720S. We're referring to a drag race. And since the velocity brawl took place on the street, we're waiting for a proper confrontation to happen at the track, quarter-mile numbers and all (we have this topic on our radar and will return with fresh material as soon as we get our hands on it).

Now, those of you who are in love with shenanigans might want to check out this parking lot episode, which saw the Ferrari 488 Pista being used to bake donuts. For one thing, the soundtrack of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 bouncing off the rev limited reminds us of a machine gun.

 

