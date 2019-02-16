British Racing Green Ferrari 488 Pista Has Wheels In Same Color

If you happen to be among the lucky few who have ordered a Ferrari 488 Pista and your mid-engined toy hasn't arrived yet, there's no reason to fret, are customer deliveries are going strong all over the world. In fact, we've brought along a recent example of this, one that shows a Ferrari that Enzo might not have enjoyed.

And, as if that hadn't been enough, the wheels of the 720 horsepower machine are also dressed in British Racing Green. Naturally, the mid-engined beast recently landed in the UK, having been delivered to London.



While we're talking about the configuration of this Maranello missile, we should also mention the brake calipers, whose wild orange hue creates a strong contrast.



This is definitely a contraption that qualifies for our supercar spec game and if you happen to be on the lookout for more go-fast toys that stand out, you can check this tag out below.



