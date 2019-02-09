autoevolution

Ferrari 488 Pista Does Donuts in Parking Lot, Sounds Like a Machine Gun

Maranello engineers strived to hone a track-dedicated special edition when creating the Ferrari 488 Pista. However, with the cold season now preventing track days in many parts of the world, certain owners of the Italian exotic chose to join the lack of grip when noticing they couldn't beat it.
And the shenanigan sitting before you is an example as good as any, with this showcasing a Ferrari 488 Pista doing donuts.

The adventure takes place in a parking lot, with the aficionado behind the wheel of the Fezza keeping the throttle buried for quite a while. In the process, the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 that occupies the middle section of the supercar bounces off the rev limiter, sounding a bit like a machine gun.

As you can imagine, the 720 horsepower of the Prancing Horse doesn't cut the rear tires any slack, even though the factory chassis setup seems to prevent the loss of traction at first - the one behind the wheel has to insist before the rear end of the supercar lets go, but once that happens, things come easy.

Checking out the surroundings of the Ferrari, we notice another Maranello toy in the area, namely an 812 Superfast - we'll remind you that a Nurburgring number for the 812 SF recently came our way and you can check out the complete details on the matter in this story.

Returning to the Ferrari 488 Pista, we've recently brought you multiple tales involving the mid-engined beast.

For instance, here's the Fezza duking it out with a McLaren 720S. We're looking at a drag race that takes place on the street. This means we're still waiting for a proper drag racing battle involving the two go-fast tools.

And since the Pista can be had with carbon wheels, we've also shown you such an example, which had shown up in London.

