Ferrari 488 Pista with Carbon Wheels Shows Expensive Spec in London

9 Feb 2019, 11:23 UTC
by author pic
We've been keeping an eye on the Ferrari 488 Pista since last year, with plenty of special configurations allow us to bring the Italian exotic under the spotlights. And we are now back on the topic, as a special spec has recently shown up in London.
The aspect of the configuration that drew our attention comes from the shoes of the special edition. That's because this Prancing Horse is gifted with carbon wheels.

And with the 720 horsepower toy having now stepped into the real world, you can check this out in the social media posts at the bottom of the page. And one of the photos allows us to zoom in on the CF wheels (we'll remind you the rims feature a metal reinforcement element on the back of each spoke).

For the record, the Italian Automotive Producer also allows customers to fit the mid-engined machine with alloy wheels and this can come in either silver or black.

Going past the rims of this Maranello vehicle, we must also mention the black hue of the supercar, along with the red strips that run across the entire length of the beast.

Compared to some of the other Ferrari 488 Pista specs we've shown you in the past, the one we have here certainly isn't wild. For instance, here's an example of the circuit special that comes dressed in Verde Kers Lucido.

We'll remind you this color is of special importance to the brand. You see, Ferrari first used is back in 2010, to dress up the 599 HY-KERS concept, which prefigured the gas-electric future of the brand.

Speaking of the Ferrari 488 Pista, you might want to know how this fares against the McLaren 720S. Well, here's a drag race involving the pair of mid-engined animals. The battle takes place on the road and we'll return with a more complete take (drag strip and all) as soon as we get our hands on it.

 

