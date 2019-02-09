Ferrari 488 Pista with Carbon Wheels Shows Expensive Spec in London

A post shared by Tom G (@tgspots) on Feb 2, 2019 at 7:27am PST

Those lines. Sublime. We are interested in how would you spec yours? Comment below! #Ferrari #488 #Pista #Supercar #HROwen #London ø: @tgspots L

A post shared by H.R. Owen London - Ferrari (@hrowenferrari) on Feb 5, 2019 at 3:00am PST