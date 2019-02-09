Tuned Hellcat Drag Races BMW M5, Victory Is Crushing

Now that the F90 incarnation BMW M5 is a usual presence at sprinting events, we mustn't allow its predecessor, the F10 M5, to exit the spotlights. And this is why we've brought along a drag race that sees the retired M5 duking it out with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

We'll start with the Bavarian super-sedan. While we're not aware of its mods, the 1,320 feet sprint time of the four-door lets us know that the machine has taken a short trip to the gym.



And that's because this M5 manages to play the quarter-mile game in 11.2 seconds, while the stock incarnation of the car needs at least 11.7 seconds for the task.



When it comes to the Mopar machine, we won't disclose its 1/4-mile number, as that would risk ruining the fun delivered by the video showcasing the race. Nevertheless, we can list the aftermarket goodies fitted to the Dodge.



The blown 6.2-liter HEMI occupying the engine compartment of the saloon has been gifted with a pulley upgrade, a full custom exhaust, an E85 setup and, of course, a custom tune.



As a result of all the work, the V8 now delivers 850 ponies at the rear wheels, which roughly translates to a thousand ponies at the crankshaft.



Returning to the drag race we have here, we'll mention that there was quite a difference between the reaction times of the two drivers. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that the numbers delivered at the end of the run don't take that into account, as the clock doesn't start ticking until the car leaves the starting line.



