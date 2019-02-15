2020 Ferrari Hybrid V8 Supercar Incoming, EV Scheduled After 2022

Back when Ferrari presented the fiscal year 2018 results to investors, the Prancing Horse confirmed no fewer than five product launches for 2019. One of them is a V8 hybrid the size of the 488 GTB, packing KERS-style assistance and a pair of IHI turbochargers and two air-to-air intercoolers.

Camilleri further confirmed to analysts that Ferrari “ “The car will not be unveiled at the Geneva auto show next month” according to Automotive News Europe , “but will debut later this year at a specific event.” Chief executive officer Louis Camilleri confirmed that first deliveries are scheduled for 2020.Sergio Marchionne’s successor also told investors the yet-unnamed model would feature a “much higher” profit margin than the 812 Superfast. The mid-engine supercar will introduce the second-generation hybrid system to the Ferrari range, following in the footsteps of the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.Built between June 2013 and August 2018, the red-painted member of the Holy Trinity receives an additional 163 PS (161 horsepower) in short bursts from the HY-KERS . Developed with the help of Magneti Marelli, the system includes two electric motors and two coupled inverters.The first is designed to provide drive to the vehicle and recover kinetic energy during braking. Electricity is stored in a lithium-ion array totaling 2.3 kWh. As for the second of two electric motors, its purpose is to keep the charge level of the lithium-ion batteries constant while also providing electricity to the lights and so other vehicle systems.An utility vehicle known as the Purosange will also be available with the hybrid V8 powertrain, coupled to all-wheel drive and a high-riding platform. “A lot of our customers would love to have a Purosangue to use on a daily basis” said the chief exec.Camilleri further confirmed to analysts that Ferrari “ will launch a full-electric car after 2022 .” Not much is known about the first-ever Ferrari EV, but chances are the Prancing Horse won’t be messing around. In addition to higher profit margins, Ferrari is also expected to cross the 10,000 sales mark this year if everything goes according to plan.