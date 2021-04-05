5 2022 Nissan 400Z Leaked in Production Spec, Looks Ready to Take on the Supra

Brie Larson Says the Thrill of Driving Can Still Be Had, Thanks to Nissan

“Remember when driving was fun?,” Larson asks in the newest commercial for Nissan, which is rebranding itself as “The New Nissan.” The change is a must because this new Nissan, we find out in the 1-minute film, is all about bringing back the thrill of driving, whatever it entails for every driver out there. Because “you deserve a car that thrills you.”The commercial showcases some of Nissan’s most thrilling vehicles, from back in the day when the fun could still be had, when driving was all about freedom, when man and machine bonded and formed ever-lasting memories. It then waxes poetic about how the fun was lost, including with this particular carmaker. Thankfully, this is no longer the case: whatever a driver’s idea of a thrill is, there’s a Nissan to make it a reality.Larson is then shown driving a Z Proto, off-roading in a Frontier, driving a LEAF , and a Rogue, before one final shot of her at the wheel of an Ariya . It’s not exactly the most subtle manner of delivering a message, but it’s a nicely done one. And it does strike a chord.“At Nissan, we want to thrill people at every turn and we're excited to showcase this with our completely refreshed product lineup,” Allyson Witherspoon, vice president and chief marketing officer, Nissan U.S., says in a press release. “We've been working with Brie for more than a year and she definitely brings the spirit of our message to life in this latest campaign.”Of course, if you want to bring the spirit of freedom to anything, not just driving, Captain Marvel is a mighty fine choice.

