Nissan Silvia S14 With Rocket Bunny Boss Kit Looks Like a Small Muscle Car

The so-called Boss Silvia is one of the coolest custom Japanese sports cars. Yet we only ever mentioned it once . Thankfully, these muscle car-like JDM builds do pop up frequently, and this purple thing is the latest one. 6 photos



The car in the video down below is technically a Silvia, not a 240SX because it's been imported from Japan. It's got golden wheels and a bright purple paint job, but that's not even the most interesting thing about it. This JDM special has been fitted with the Boss V2 body kit from Rocket Bunny.



This takes the Nissan from looking like a rounded car of the 1990s to something resembling a tiny muscle car. The new front end is boxy, with flat features and a couple of round lights. It's somewhere between the design of a 1969 Camaro and a Cuda. To be fair, there are plenty of similar-looking old Japanese cars, like the first Celica or the Nissan "



Of course, the illusion isn't supposed to be total. The Boss Silvia matches its American front end with some distinctly JDM fender flares. The owner obviously picked up the external oil radiator idea from the Hakosuka tuning scene as well, but it's just for show.



Pacific Coast Auto just bought this at auction in Japan and will ship it to America where it should be legal under the 25-year rule. It's a non-turbo 2.0-liter, but swaps are really popular on the 240SX, so it's really not important. Obviously, this car won't be to everyone's liking and probably doesn't even make a good cruiser because of the roll cage and small bucket seat. In case you didn't know, Nissan developed the S-series because the Z models were getting too expensive. So if "Silvia" or "240Z" ever pops up in the trademark filings, we'll know an 86 rival is on its way.



