Bold Datsun 240Z Goes From CGI to Reality With Air Dam Kit, Forged “Deep Bowls”

Interestingly, now that North American fans can finally grab hold of the first 2023 Nissan Z examples of the seventh-generation sports car and the Datsun brand is no more (yet again), we can only imagine there is going to be an uptick of love for the original Nissan S30 – aka Datsun 240Z or Fairlady Z.
For me, the 2023 Nissan Z will surely become the most hyped enthusiast car of the summer – if not the entire year. That is great news for the ailing Japanese automaker, but also just a little consolation prize for the big slap-in-your-face news that its Datsun brand has been sent to car Valhalla once again. But that might only heighten the love for original Z cars going forward.
As far as we can tell, they are already getting even more attention than before, and the latest example travels between a few realms. It first starts a virtual lifestyle courtesy of John, the virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, who wants us to check out a friend's upcoming restomod project before it is even real. Then, this will follow the cool rendering-to-reality path and end up as someone’s most prized JDM-inspired possession.
Until that happens, though, let us check out the virtual goodies first. Sitting before us, and thoroughly enjoying a CGI sunset, is a Nissan S30-series Datsun 240Z dressed up to thoroughly impress the murdered-out crowd. It digitally resides hunkered down and packing wider fender flares, along with an Air Dam front kit, inner (and lighter-painted) roll cage, as well as a set of Nessen Forged M10.0 wheels that are dubbed “deep bowls” by the aftermarket company itself.
No technical restomod hints are awarded, aside from the obvious stuff like the rear LED lights – and it is especially a pity we know nothing about what will hide under the refreshed hood. Well, at least we know it is going to be something feisty. Otherwise, there would be no need for the track racing and competition Toyo Proxes R888 tires or the triple exhaust setup!
As far as we can tell, they are already getting even more attention than before, and the latest example travels between a few realms. It first starts a virtual lifestyle courtesy of John, the virtual artist better known as johnrendering on social media, who wants us to check out a friend's upcoming restomod project before it is even real. Then, this will follow the cool rendering-to-reality path and end up as someone’s most prized JDM-inspired possession.
Until that happens, though, let us check out the virtual goodies first. Sitting before us, and thoroughly enjoying a CGI sunset, is a Nissan S30-series Datsun 240Z dressed up to thoroughly impress the murdered-out crowd. It digitally resides hunkered down and packing wider fender flares, along with an Air Dam front kit, inner (and lighter-painted) roll cage, as well as a set of Nessen Forged M10.0 wheels that are dubbed “deep bowls” by the aftermarket company itself.
No technical restomod hints are awarded, aside from the obvious stuff like the rear LED lights – and it is especially a pity we know nothing about what will hide under the refreshed hood. Well, at least we know it is going to be something feisty. Otherwise, there would be no need for the track racing and competition Toyo Proxes R888 tires or the triple exhaust setup!