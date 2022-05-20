Massive Junkyard Hidden in the Woods Is Home to 4,000 Classic Cars

Junkyards are nothing spectacular if you're not into saving derelict cars. They're usually large fields packed with rusty metal and deflated tires. But some junkyards are well hidden in the woods and very few people know about them. Like the one you're about to see below.
Located in an undisclosed location and documented by YouTube's "Sleeperdude," this junkyard is pretty much hidden from civilization. Sure, there's a road nearby, but apart from a few cars parked in what seems like a front yard, everything else is well hidden in the woods. And we're talking about a massive hoard of about 4,000 cars.
The story goes that the family who owns this place gathered vehicles for decades. It's safe to say that it operated as a full-blown junkyard at some point, but it looks like it's been decommissioned for a while now. Come 2022 and the family wants to sell everything and clean the place up. And that's exactly why "Sleeperdude" went there, hoping to find a few cars to take home.
The junkyard is packed with almost every type of vehicle you can think of. And I'm not only talking about American cars. It also includes Japanese classics, as well as a few European models you won't see on U.S. public roads anytime soon.
The list of Japanese cars resting here includes a Datsun 240Z and various Mazda models from the past, but I also spotted a pair of Opel Kadetts from the 1960s and 1970s. Yup, the Kadett was sold in the U.S. back in the day, but they're hard to find right now.
As for the American cars that have been abandoned here, they cover just about every era from the 1940s to the 1980s, ranging from muscle cars and wagons to pickup trucks and buses. But you'll spot a few campers and even some Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Like most junkyards out there, this place is obviously packed with common vehicles that many enthusiasts aren't interested in restoring. But look close enough and you'll see a few gems, like a 1971 Dodge Charger and a 1960 Pontiac Catalina.
If you're a fan of Ford Fairlanes, Galaxies, and Falcons, there are plenty of them to choose from. There's even a bullet-nose Ford from the late 1940s hidden in that sea of Fairmonts.
Yeah, I know, the Fairmont is probably the last car anyone would want to save, but "Sleeperdude" is actually nuts about it and took a station wagon model home. And he's planning on going back to get at least two more of them. Don't judge, I bet we all have a weakness for some boxy compact from the 1980s.
Moving on to harder-to-find vehicles, I also spotted a first-generation Plymouth Barracuda and a 1961 Chevrolet Parkwood. Built for only three model years, the Parkwood is a rare full-size wagon nowadays. And this second-gen version was a one-year wonder. Too bad it's in rough shape.
There's also a very cool Chevy Corvair Greenbrier pickup and an early 1950s International Harvester truck of the L series variety. It doesn't show up much beyond the picture at the 0:57-minute mark, but a 1950s Studebaker Champion is also rotting away in here. Yup, that's a bullet-nose car, one of my all-time favorite designs.
You can discover the rest of the cars spending their retirement in this massive junkyard in the video below. The footage is quite long, but it's totally worth it if you're into junkyard walkarounds.
