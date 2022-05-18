Triple Black 1989 Mazda RX-7 Drop Top Is a Car Dreams Are Made Of

Walking past this 1987 Mazda RX-7 FC without knowledge of classic JDM may not elicit as much as a passing glance. But if you're in the know, it's a car that's bound to make you twist and contort your body 180-degrees just to get a second look. Not the least bit because it's so darn rare these days.
Built between 1985 and 1992, the FC RX-7 represents the generation before the moniker became a household name the world over. It was even called the Savanna RX-7 in its native land of Japan, weirdly. It was a twin-rotor, front-engined sports car with every intention of competing toe to toe in sales with the likes of the Porsche 928 and base model C4 Corvette. This was back in the days when emissions restrictions turned the Corvette into a wet noodle for ten years, keep in mind.
While that legitimacy wouldn't really come to pass until the later FD RX-7, the FC is still one heck of a curiosity. This particular example comes to us via Streetside Classics in Lithia Springs, Georgia, sporting a super desirable triple black seats, paint, and interior, because every good movie about the '80s needs a badass triple black sports car to run about in. Otherwise, what's the point? Sporting only 14,083 miles (22,664 km) on the odometer, this is the kind of sports car that spent most of its life sitting in a garage being pampered.
All while something like a Toyota or a Subaru did the bulk of the heavy lifting. With 197 horsepower jetting from this beloved rotary engine fed through a four-speed automatic, this example is set up more so for long-distance GT cruising rather than canyon carving madness. With a fresh wash and detail completed recently, an asking price of $20,995 before taxes and fees isn't all that much to ask at all, considering how well preserved this example is.
