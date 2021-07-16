Sleeper 1978 Ford Fairmont Wagon Goes Turbo LS, Fox Body and Malibu Disagree

With LS swaps being so popular, people are starting to get bored of the trope and think that we have seen one too many of these (in)famous engine updates. But, somehow, owners manage to find new and meaningful ways to shine a bright spotlight on this particular variety of powertrain upgrades. In this case, with the help of a serene, light-blue 1978 Ford Fairmont Wagon.
Funny thing, the Fairmont is Ford’s compact car that lived a very short life between 1978 and 1983. As such, it didn’t have much time to make an impact on popular car culture and probably won’t have the same fate as its predecessor, the Ford Maverick (1970-1977). We all know that one has been reinvented as the promising 2022 Maverick compact truck, but there are very slim chances the same will be done to the Fairmont.
With that being said, even this model has its fans. Or at least one of them, who is also very passionate about drag racing events. So much so the beat-down Fairmont Wagon has entered the famous Midwest Drags. The competition was huge even with tough rules, where people had to drive their racers to a trio of quarter-mile strips in just four days. Well, you could say the Fairmont had ample room for additional spare parts in the back...
But the truth is competitors were also allowed to hook up a trailer to their rides to carry spare parts. Besides, this Fairmont looks exactly like a grocery getter, not a racer. On the other hand, one can easily notice that something is amiss... considering the clunker has a parachute strapped to its back. Of course, one can ogle at the Blue Oval during the presentation parts, which are available at the 0:30 and 3:10 marks.
That’s how everyone will find out a little about the changes that made this unassuming wagon (complete with missing side trim and ten-hole steelies) a worthy, nine-second quarter-mile knight. It’s the 5.3-liter LS motor under the hood, which is supported by an 85mm VS Racing turbo setup, of course. As such, it’s no wonder the first couple of skirmishes end with great victories for the Fairmont, even though its classic foes were each allowed a massive head start.
But then it’s time for Ford to duke it out with the big boys. Case in point, the black Mustang Fox Body from the 2:05 mark and the black with crimson wheels Chevy Malibu from the 3:55 mark. Then, it’s quite clear that it takes more than a big turbo and an LS swap to progress into the sevens... or at least the eights.
