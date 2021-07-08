2022 Energica Ego RS Drags Scrappy E23 BMW 7 Series, It's Really Not Even Close

Energica, a European motorcycle company, has been priding itself with claiming to be the first Italian brand capable of developing supersport electric two-wheelers. Of course, their implication into the MotoE World Series helps solidify their statement, especially since they’re using as development base the street-legal Ego model.
In the latest incarnation, the battery-electric should be capable of pushing out no less than 144 hp and reach a maximum speed of around 240 kph (149 mph). All the while it’s also capable of reaching up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge. Better yet, the Italians have also pushed a Reparto Sportivo (RS) update late last year, which should make it even more capable and faster.
By just how much, at least in traditional quarter-mile terms, it seems we’re just about to find out courtesy of the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. They caught a 2022 Ego RS example while doing some solo runs at the Great Lakes Dragaway, in the Town of Paris, Wisconsin. There’s a bunch of them, so we can easily put this electric bike’s performance into the proper perspective.
Usually, these passes are way too unilateral to deliver the right amount of drag racing entertainment everyone’s craving for. But, luckily, after around four passes and before the quick walkaround (seen at the 3:12 mark) there’s also a single, true race. Against a car, of course. But it’s not just any other car. Instead, by the looks of it, we are dealing with an E23 BMW 7 Series that really won’t make anyone proud. Not the ICE supporters, and not even the four-wheel aficionados.
After all, it looks to have seen much better days... some eons ago. But we all know that when it comes to quarter-mile encounters, looks can be entirely deceiving. So, with the benefit of the doubt in place, we decided to watch and hope. It was all in vain, as the Ego delivered another convincing 10.97s pass at 124 mph (200 kph) while the Bimmer only managed a rather shameful 14.17s (102 mph / 164 kph) run.
