Spotted 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Shows Controversial Blend in the Wild

Even though a certain direct competitor is bound to arrive on the market a bit faster, it won’t be long before the 2022 Ford Maverick will try and disrupt the compact truck sector. Until then, fans are going to dissect and get to know the model a little better with unofficial help from spotters. After all, that worked like a charm to ease the wait on the 2021 Ford Bronco, so history might repeat itself.
The Blue Oval delivered a nice response to the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz in the form of the 2022 Maverick. But we all know that it’s been an uphill battle for the Detroit automaker to keep its pledges about nailing those first deliveries on time. So, here we have a very cool and enticing proposition... that’s probably going to have everyone mad like a bull over not getting it on the driveway fast enough.
But let’s give Ford the benefit of a doubt, for now, as we don’t have official word on when exactly the bite-sized truck is supposed to reach nationwide dealerships. The rumor mill puts the production schedule in the middle of August, so it could be the first days of Autumn that Ford professionals will be able to cater to those tens of thousands of initial reservations.
Until then, one can always ease the waiting with a little help from the fan base. Because as far as popular models are concerned, there’s no way anyone can hide them once they’re on the road. Case in point, a 2022 Maverick was caught in the metal somewhere on the side of a road in northwest Las Vegas. Fortunately, it’s not a case of “F.O.R.D. - aka Found On the Road Dead,” as some of the enthusiasts feared.
And, even better, it also helps provide an initial real-world glimpse of the 2022 Maverick First Edition. On the other hand, the Area 51 exterior paintjob with a brown interior combination has triggered a bit of controversy. That’s because it seems that opinions are split pretty evenly on this one, just like it was the case with the First Edition 2021 Bronco... and we all know that backlash ultimately led to the arrival of a black interior option.
