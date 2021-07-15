Spotted 2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Shows Controversial Blend in the Wild

Even though a certain direct competitor is bound to arrive on the market a bit faster, it won’t be long before the 2022 Ford Maverick will try and disrupt the compact truck sector. Until then, fans are going to dissect and get to know the model a little better with unofficial help from spotters. After all, that worked like a charm to ease the wait on the 2021 Ford Bronco, so history might repeat itself.

11 photos