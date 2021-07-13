Hellcat Challenger Drags Charger, CTS-V, Trans Am, Mustang, Head Start Is Key

Second Time Is a Charm. SpaceIL's Raised $70M for Its Second Mission on the Moon

Currently, the most powerful and drag-strip-ready incarnation of the third-generation Dodge Challenger is the SRT Hellcat Redeye. It is said to be capable of running the quarter-mile in around 10.8 seconds without breaking a sweat . So, there must be a secret to this sky-like blue Hellcat Challenger to come up with low ten-second passes all day (and night) long, right? 21 photos



The reality is that we really cannot be sure of what happens under the closed hood of the Challenger. All we can do is enjoy the series of passes it delivered in front of the camera (video embedded below) during the Street Car Takeover US 131 event held in Martin, Michigan about a month ago. And we have to say they’re all entertaining, precisely because the blue



First up, the Dodge lines up with a Cadillac CTS-V, and the Challenger’s head start gives it enough leeway to clear the win by a good margin, with 10.29s to 10.76s ETs. From the 0:40 mark a Charger



Now it’s time to see what happens when both sides react fairly quickly to the light, and from the 1:25 mark, the Challenger meets an Infiniti Q50 S. On the other hand, this sedan doesn’t pose a real threat for the Dodge, so the results speak for themselves: 10.17s versus 12.31 seconds. A much more interesting foe is the crimson Pontiac Trans Am from the 1:57 mark, which delivers a swift 10.24 to 10.37s beating to the unsuspecting Challenger.



After a solo run delivering a 10.09s ET to show what it’s really made of, the Challenger fights a very



