2024 Nissan Xterra Reimagining Brings Back the Truck-Based Rugged Compact SUV

Ford has the Bronco Sport and Escape pair, Jeep has the Compass and Cherokee cousins, and Mazda recently joined the party with CX-5 and U.S.-produced CX-50. So, why not Nissan, even if only virtually?
The current love for crossover, SUVs, and trucks is so great across the automotive industry that automakers are now swelling their segment offerings with double ensembles. This is because some will love the milder crossover side of things, while others have nothing but rugged passion in their hearts and minds, so carmakers thought about fresh ways to cater to both use case scenarios.
Rather than having one vehicle to fit most needs, Ford, Jeep, or Mazda – among others – are now turning back to specialized models for every mindset. Well, they must, since they are placing less and less accent on passenger cars, nowadays. The same line of thought, because we are not going to call it a well-cooked strategy just yet, could be applied to Nissan, as well, albeit unofficially.
The Philippines-based virtual artist Enoch Gabriel Gonzalez, known as enochgonzalesdesigns on social media, wants to give AWD Nissan fans a moment to rejoice after last catering to Toyota FJ Cruiser's revival fantasies. And the pixel master luckily did not stray too far away from the rugged way of life, as his reimagined 2024 Nissan Xterra sprung back to a digital existence that’s rugged, tough, and fully off-road ready.
Just in case one forgot about its existence, the original two-generation Nissan Xterra run was between the 2000 and 2015 model years, with the compact pickup-truck-based SUV being the original Nissan vehicle that was fully conceived, developed, and produced in the United States. Piggybacking on the Nissan Frontier (Navara) pickup truck architecture, it once fought the then-smaller Toyota 4Runner, among others.
Now, if ever revived in the real world, Xterra would serve as the alternate off-road-focused nameplate right next to Nissan’s 2022 Rogue, which kicks off at an MSRP of $27,150 in the United States and turn them into a double ensemble in the compact SUV segment – much like the Murano and Pathfinder do across the mid-size crossover SUV range. We know it is a long shot, though…
