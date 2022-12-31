Best Racing/Driving Games to Play on Apple Arcade

Although it doesn’t have as many games as other similar services, Apple Arcade heavily relies on quality over quantity. Whenever you hear a new game is joining Apple Arcade, it’s safe to say that it’s worth a playthrough.
If we’re talking about racing/driving games, there aren’t many that have been released on Apple Arcade, which, in a way, makes our job easier. Of all the racing games that are now available to play on Apple Arcade, five caught our eye thanks to their addictive gameplay loop and fun experience they offer.
In no particular order, here are some of the best racing games that you can play right now on Apple Arcade. Keep in mind that some of these games leave Apple Arcade after a while, but you can definitely find them in the App Store.
#5 Warped Kart Racers
Warped Kart Racers is a fun blend of animated TV and kart racing. If you’re into both these entertainment venues, you’re going to love racing alongside iconic animated series characters from 20th Television’s hit animated shows like American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites.
Featuring 20 playable characters, Warped Kart Racers challenges players to master racing and battling across 16 maps inspired by iconic locations from fan-favorite episodes. Whether you’re a solo player or love competing, Warped Kart Racers offers the best of both worlds.
The easiest way to describe Warped Kart Racers is Mario Kart meets Family Guy. Although the game preserves the traditional kart racing formula, it adds its own twist with the addition of a battle arena where players must hit each other instead of being faster than the opponents. With easy to learn, yet hard to master controls, Warped Kart Racers is silly fun, so there’s absolutely no reason not to play this one if you already pay for Apple Arcade.
The newest installment in the Gear.Club racing series sets out to create a zen experience for fans by elevating the joy of racing through an idyllic region such as Tuscany (Italy). Unfortunately, the fact that the environments are very disappointing visually is the first sign that the folks at Eden Game partially failed to achieve their vision.
On the bright side, all the hyper-cars in the game look very well, and they’re also easy to drive since Gear.Club Stradale does away with all the complex control mechanics like manual gears and such. Another plus is the fact that the game can be experienced in short bursts while on the move since events are quite short (1-2 minutes). On top of that, you won’t have to make any adjustments to your car beyond the occasional upgrades when you have enough resources.
Gear.Club Stradale is a pure arcade racing game that pursues a slightly different path than other games in the same genre. If you’re looking for a chill casual racing experience, Gear.Club Stradale will definitely scratch that itch.
Agent Intercept sits at the threshold of an arcade racing game and an exhilarating racing scene from a drive action flick. Joke aside, if you wanted to drive James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, this is a close as it gets. In Agent Intercept, players take on the role of a superspy driving a Sceptre, in a race against time to stop a criminal organization.
This feels like a script for the next James Bond movie, but that’s exactly what Agent Intercept offers: thrills, speed, and dangerous stunts. Agent Intercept is the only racing game we’ve listed that actually has a story that you have to follow in order to beat the game.
Each mission in the game involves driving your Sceptre on a pre-determined path using simple controls. Having a car meant for a superspy has its benefits, so you’ll be able to use various weapons while driving to eliminate any enemies you encounter on the way. Not to mention that your Sceptre can easily turn into a boat or snowmobile when the need arises. The best way to describe Agent Intercept is old-school uncomplicated fun.
One of the best arcade racing games available on iOS, Horizon Chase 2 improves upon many aspects of the original. Although this started as a retro series, the newest entry no longer feels like a retro game, but rather a modern take on the arcade racing formula.
AQUIRIS’ game takes you around the world to race on more than 50 tracks. New circuits are unlocked as you progress, and the same goes for the extra cars. Although you start with five cars in your garage, you can unlock 10 more by simply finishing races and collecting stars. Cars can be upgraded and customized to make them your own, while racing is very smooth with easy-to-use touch controls.
Horizon Chase 2 is very polished and offers a ton of fun to both fans of the classic 90’s arcade racers and modern arcade racing games. If you’ve played the first game and liked it, you’re definitely going to love Horizon Chase 2 since not only improves on every aspect of the original, but also introduces new elements.
Asphalt 8: Airborne+ is based upon the 2013 racing game with the same name (sans the “+”), developed and published by Gameloft as part of the Asphalt series. The premium version of the game is only available on Apple Arcade and has all the microtransactions removed.
The main difference between the two games is the number of vehicles in each game. The original Asphalt 8 has not less than 306 cars and motorcycles, while Asphalt 8: Airborne+ has just 246 cars and motorcycles. Despite the big difference between the number of vehicles each offers, the premium version is the right way to experience the Asphalt franchise because it’s untouched by the greedy monetization system.
Another major difference is the fact that you can now unlock and fully upgrade all vehicles in the premium version of the game by simply playing, which wasn’t possible in the original game.
