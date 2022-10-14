Bentley Recalls 3,134 Units of the Bentayga SUV to Fix Software Bug

Bentley was made aware of a noncompliance condition to federal motor vehicle safety standard number 111 regarding rear visibility on August 19th. Controlled by the Volkswagen Group, the British automaker identified a singular case of blank rearview camera image in the American market. The results of the investigation were presented to the Product Safety Committee on September 28th, which determined that a software update is necessary.
Due to a software bug, the infotainment system’s display is prone to present a blank rearview camera image when selecting reverse. Bentley puts the blame on “an incorrect value registered after initialization.” Authorized retailers have been authorized to update the software that governs the infotainment system, with the update taking “approximately 3.5 hours.”
Bentley further notes that vehicles in production will be held in preparation for the remedy software version. Customers and owners in the United States will be notified by first-class mail on or before December 2nd. A grand total of 3,134 vehicles are called back in this part of the world, split between 1,472 units produced for the 2021 model year and 1,662 units from the 2022 model year. Build dates range from July 10th, 2020 to August 31st, 2022.
The very same bug affects a little more than 170,000 vehicles from Audi stateside, ranging from the A4 to the e-tron GT and RS Q8. The four-ringed automaker says that updated infotainment software entered production in the week of June 21st, 2021, which goes to show that the Volkswagen Group knew of this blank image issue long before it acknowledged it publicly.
Turning our attention back to the luxed-up sport utility vehicle from Crewe, the Bentayga received a well-deserved facelift in June 2020. Not long after, the British automaker launched the handling-oriented Bentayga S, followed by the EWB extended wheelbase variant that indirectly replaces the Mulsanne with V8 muscle, active anti-roll bars, and rear-wheel steering.
