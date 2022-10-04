Bentley Unveils the Mesmerizing Continental GTC Speed Old Hollywood Collection by Mulliner

Known for its exquisite approach to design and finishes, Bentley’s Mulliner division brings us three Continental GTC Speed models that mimic through their appearance the spirit of Hollywood during the 1950s and 1960s. Here’s who ordered them and what it’s so special about the Old Hollywood Collection.
The Bentley GTC Speed provides a magnificent open-top experience thanks to a lavish yet contemporary interior, a brilliant air suspension system, and an exhilarating powertrain. Its 6.0-liter W12 beating heart can deliver 650 HP (659 PS) which is enough to propel the 5,388-lb (2,444-kg) machine from zero to 60 mph (zero to 97 kph) in just 3.6 seconds. And on top of this, customers can request even the most creative or outspoken builds. This would be enough for any gearhead that’s ready to splurge on British elegance powered by German engineering.
Well, it wasn’t enough for Bentley Beverly Hills. The O’Gara Coach dealership wanted something special – a small series of vehicles that would put on display what the craftspeople at Mulliner are capable of. Thanks to their desire to show off what the British marque can deliver, in our world now exists the Old Hollywood Collection. It comprises three Bentley Continental GTC Speeds that are finished in pastel colors – Jetstream II Blue, Sage Green, and Hollywood Blush Pink. And yes, all three have 22-inch wheels that match the exterior colors.
The interior of the convertibles comes with matching dual-tone finishes and exclusive details that give the special cars a superior advantage when it comes to recognizing them on the street.
The Jetstream II Blue convertible has a Linen interior with contrast stitching and a secondary hide in Imperial Blue. The Sage Green unit uses a dominant Cumbrian Green for the cabin that’s contrasted by using Linen. The Hollywood Blush Pink GTC gets a deep red interior thanks to the Cricketball hide and some Linen accents.
All three units come with the Styling, Touring, and City packages as standard and include an illuminated sill plate that shows “The Beverly Hills” words in a special font.
Bentley did not give any details regarding the price, but we could estimate it at over $310,000 in the U.S. since that’s the approximate starting price for the 2022 GTC Speed.
