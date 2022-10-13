Audi Recalls 170k Vehicles Due to Software Issue

From January 2021 through December 2021, the Volkswagen Group of America received increasingly more complaints about various infotainment system issues that include loss of satellite navigation and radio reception. The automaker that controls the four rings of Ingolstadt decided to investigate given the high level of customer dissatisfaction.
Come March 2022, a decision was made to conduct a service campaign to provide affected vehicles with updated software. From April 2022 to June 2022, as the German automaker was preparing the said campaign, the Volkswagen Group of America reviewed the claims and technical background once again, discovering cases in which the infotainment system became inoperative. That is a noncompliance condition with federal motor vehicle safety standard 111, which is why an evaluation was conducted.
“It became clear that in certain cases the main unit may become inoperative,” reads the document attached below. “In rare cases, a blank or black screen may be displayed,” which is a noncompliance with the aforementioned standard for rear visibility. On September 28th, the Audi Product Safety Committee determined that a recall is necessary in the U.S. and Canada.
Between January 2021 and September 2022, the premium-oriented automaker controlled by Volkswagen since the 1960s received no fewer than 330 warranty claims in which the rearview camera image was not being displayed. A further 594 warranty claims where the infotainment system became inoperative and had to be replaced also need to be highlighted.
VW explains that a software issue got its way into the main unit as part of the 6-month automatic maintenance cycle of the infotainment system. The software issue enables parallel writing processes, which may lead to corrupted files and thus failure of functions. In extreme cases, the main unit may go kaput. VW says that updated infotainment software entered production after the 25th week (June 21st to June 27th) of 2021.
Both dealers and owners will be informed on December 2nd, with dealers to be instructed to perform a software update. Up to 170,296 vehicles may be affected, split between everything from the A4 to the e-tron GT and RS Q8. Most affected vehicles were produced for the 2021 model year, whereas the RS Q8 is listed for the 2021 and 2022 model years in the document below.
