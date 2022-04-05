Bagged 1960s Buick Riviera GS Has Saucy Candy Apple Red Land Yacht Digital Vibes

Often, when dealing with a classic icon, all you can do is subtly enhance its defining traits to make sure it will not only stand out in any crowd but also mesmerize the entire audience. Even if only virtually.
For Americana automotive enthusiasts, the Buick Riviera is among the most renowned personal luxury cars that ever graced our planet with its two-door land yacht presence almost uninterrupted between 1963 and 1999. Throughout no less than eight generations, it has changed a lot but never failed to honor its premium elegance legacy.
Naturally, many classic car fans will fondly remember the early iterations, such as the first and second generations from the 1960s. Some will even love the luxury and big-block power combination in the feistier GS form. We think such is the case with Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, who takes another Americana icon down the bagged path to remaster its looks.
Interestingly, the author’s frequency of models that do not strictly belong in the JDM category has gained a new step and this 1960s (it’s probably a second-gen) Buick Riviera GS comes swiftly after an equally crimson Hakosuka (first-gen KPGC10) Nissan Skyline GT-R dressed in forged carbon widebody attire and a stanced Chrysler 300C SRT-8 “VIP Style” or a Formula Drift C8 Chevy Corvette Z06.
Notice how much of his prior work (save for about half of his full JDM projects) is mostly contemporary? Well, it turns out that some of his best digital creations stem from the classic era, though. No need to take our word for granted, just have another look at the CGI expert’s rustic-like, Matte Black Chevy C10 “muscle truck” that sat bagged and riddled with swanky Polished Copper.
Now, this Candy Apple Red Buick Riviera GS is yet another proof that sometimes subtlety goes hand in hand with aftermarket features that usually seek to attract a lot of attention. Still, the pixel master believes his CGI “land yacht, stretching over 17 feet (5.18 meters) long” has the proportions “just on point.”
Of course, the stance was only achieved after getting it slammed into the ground via the air ride and fitting the digital restomod atmosphere with classic, white three-piece wheels shod in massive low-profile tires.
