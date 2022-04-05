BMW and McLaren Rumored To Work Together on a New Electric Supercar – Maybe Another "F1"

Most people know what happened last time when BMW and McLaren collaborated. In that case, you should be ecstatic to know that these two manufacturers are rumored to work together again.
The two brands have reportedly been talking about building an electric supercar in the future. Maybe it will be a revived "F1" that fits the new electric trend. Still, it's pretty unclear if BMW and McLaren are working on a single sports car like in the past or a flexible architecture that could be used for several different vehicles.
However, McLaren is in a bizarre situation. We know about their talks with Audi, the German manufacturer wanting to buy a majority in McLaren. These discussions are more serious because Audi really wants a team in Formula 1, while McLaren has some financial issues. If the deal between these two goes through, BMW will give up the idea of collaborating with the British manufacturer.
It will be nice to see Audi in Formula 1, but let's remember how incredible was the last partnership between McLaren and BMW. For many cars enthusiasts, the McLaren F1 is arguably the best supercar of all time.
The original concept was conceived by Gordon Murray, a legendary designer of Formula One cars. The car features numerous proprietary designs and technologies. Despite having one seat more than most similar sports cars, Murray made it lighter and has a more streamlined structure than many modern sports cars. The driver seat is located in the center and slightly more forward than the others two, providing better driving visibility.
For a car with excellent dynamics, you need an engine as good. So, McLaren called BMW to use their naturally aspirated 6.1-liter V12, which produced 618 hp and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. All the power from the engine was sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.
The F1 is considered the ultimate road car by most, so we hope BMW and McLaren will collaborate and create something as impressive.
