Ford Crown Victoria Coupe Rendering Blends Coyote V8 Muscle With HRE Wheels

Introduced in 1978 for the 1979 model year, the Panther vehicle architecture served Ford well. The final example of the breed, a Crown Victoria, rolled off the production line in Talbotville in the fall of 2011.
A body-on-frame platform that was used in a plethora of sedans and station wagons, the Panther had to be phased out due to ever-stringent fuel economy standards. Be that as it may, this platform still has a strong following. Even those who aren’t necessarily into automobiles like it because of its relative simplicity, which makes regular maintenance easy.
Rendering artist Abimelec Arellano is a huge fan of the old-school platform, which is why he decided to reimagine the Crown Victoria as a two-door coupe. “Probably the car-est looking car” as per the pixel meister, the Crown Victoria has also received fancy wheels from HRE, Toyo R888 summer-only competition rubber, as well as a Shelby GT500 heat extractor.
Pictured in what appears to be a glossy blue vinyl wrap, the computer-generated coupe also sports a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 instead of the original 4.6-liter Modular V8. The DOHC transplant is currently priced at $9,975 on Ford Performance's website with 460 horsepower at 7,000 revolutions per minute plus 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) at 4,600 revolutions per minute.
Considered huge by modern standards, the Panther was developed with downsizing in mind. Remember the 1973 oil crisis? That was a wake-up call for the United States of America. The body-on-frame platform first underpinned the Ford LTD and Mercury Marquis sedans together with the Ford Country Squire and Mercury Colony Park station wagons. The 4.6-liter Modular V8 premiered in late 1990 for the 1991 model year in the Lincoln Town Car as a replacement for the venerable 302 Windsor V8.
The final generation of Panther-based cars was launched in 1997 for the 1998 model year. Even though Ford has pivoted to utility vehicles, traditional cars like the Crown Victoria are ingrained in America’s automotive identity.
