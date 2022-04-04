Sales of Ford’s Most Profitable Model Collapse, And Everybody Knows Why

Ford is one of the companies still striving to cope with the disruptions caused by the semiconductor crisis, but more often than not, all these efforts have little to no impact on the already struggling production of cars.
The American company has revealed that even its most profitable models in the domestic market have been hit substantially by the chip shortage, with massive drops recorded both in March and in the first quarter of the year.
More specifically, Ford said it sold a little over 432,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, and this represents a drop of no less than 17 percent year-over-year. When it comes to March alone, Ford sold close to 160,000 units, a decline of 26 percent versus the same month in 2021.
The numbers are even worse when it comes to Ford’s best-selling models.
It’s not a secret that the F-Series pickups have been spearheading the company’s sales in the States, but the decline this lineup has recorded is massive, to say the least. In the first quarter, sales of the F-Series dropped no more, no less than 31 percent, while in March, the drop reached a shocking 47 percent.
Overall, Ford’s trucks went down 23 percent, while sales of cars collapsed by 49 percent.
Unfortunately for Ford, things don’t seem like they’d be coming back to normal anytime soon. A few weeks ago, the company suspended the production at two of its European plans due to the lack of chips and stopped taking orders for some models like the S-Max and the Galaxy.
The war in Ukraine also caused additional challenges for Ford’s European operations, as the supply disruptions caused by the geopolitical tensions produced new parts shortages in the region.
At this point, Ford still looks confident the chip inventory would improve, and if you just want to see the glass half-full, here’s a more positive tidbit. SUV sales increased 39 percent in March from February (though they’re down 5.1 percent year-over-year).
More specifically, Ford said it sold a little over 432,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, and this represents a drop of no less than 17 percent year-over-year. When it comes to March alone, Ford sold close to 160,000 units, a decline of 26 percent versus the same month in 2021.
The numbers are even worse when it comes to Ford’s best-selling models.
It’s not a secret that the F-Series pickups have been spearheading the company’s sales in the States, but the decline this lineup has recorded is massive, to say the least. In the first quarter, sales of the F-Series dropped no more, no less than 31 percent, while in March, the drop reached a shocking 47 percent.
Overall, Ford’s trucks went down 23 percent, while sales of cars collapsed by 49 percent.
Unfortunately for Ford, things don’t seem like they’d be coming back to normal anytime soon. A few weeks ago, the company suspended the production at two of its European plans due to the lack of chips and stopped taking orders for some models like the S-Max and the Galaxy.
The war in Ukraine also caused additional challenges for Ford’s European operations, as the supply disruptions caused by the geopolitical tensions produced new parts shortages in the region.
At this point, Ford still looks confident the chip inventory would improve, and if you just want to see the glass half-full, here’s a more positive tidbit. SUV sales increased 39 percent in March from February (though they’re down 5.1 percent year-over-year).