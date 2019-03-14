Audi Launching Nine S and Four RS/R Models in 2019. But What Are They?

During the Annual General Meeting held today in Neckarsulm, Audi revealed part of its agenda for 2019. The company was one of the worst performance in the VW Group, and... we don't care about that, just give us more power!

Sadly, these could be among the last hardcore models, as the development of new V6 and V8 engines is restricted. On a more positive note, nine S and four RS or R models are supposed to hit showrooms this year, and we wanted to figure out what they were.We already know about three RS models, the RS7 is coming in the 3rd quarter, followed by the RS Q3 and RS6 towards the end of the year (Q4). The fourth is probably something we know about already, like the TT RS facelift, the R8 phase II or the European launch of the RS5 Sportback.So what about the S models? Well, they weren't on the previously leaked roadmap , and there's a lot of them, apparently. Usually, the S version comes out before the RS ones, so we can already count in the S6 and S7.Both of them are going to switch to a twin-turbo V6, which makes us a little sad. Also, considering the A8 was the first of the new generation of sedans, it should have an S8 version soon, before the S5 and S7 come out. Prototypes have been spied a number of times at the Nurburgring throughout 2018.The same can be said about the SQ8 , which is likely to make use of the same complex 4.0as the SQ7. We'd put that on the list as well since the Q7 facelift is supposed to be ready for the Frankfurt Motor Show.And that's five; four more left to go. Audi probably took the SQ2 and TTS facelift into consideration when counting. They've already been revealed, sure, but have yet to hit the market.The last two could be Audi taking separate body styles into consideration (like the S6 Avant or TTS Roadster), the recently spied S4 facelift or that TDI engine for the SQ5.