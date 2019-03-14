autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Audi Launching Nine S and Four RS/R Models in 2019. But What Are They?

14 Mar 2019, 20:42 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
During the Annual General Meeting held today in Neckarsulm, Audi revealed part of its agenda for 2019. The company was one of the worst performance in the VW Group, and... we don't care about that, just give us more power!
11 photos
2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q82020 Audi RS7 Sportback Spied Winter Testing With RS Q8
Sadly, these could be among the last hardcore models, as the development of new V6 and V8 engines is restricted. On a more positive note, nine S and four RS or R models are supposed to hit showrooms this year, and we wanted to figure out what they were.

We already know about three RS models, the RS7 is coming in the 3rd quarter, followed by the RS Q3 and RS6 towards the end of the year (Q4). The fourth is probably something we know about already, like the TT RS facelift, the R8 phase II or the European launch of the RS5 Sportback.

So what about the S models? Well, they weren't on the previously leaked roadmap, and there's a lot of them, apparently. Usually, the S version comes out before the RS ones, so we can already count in the S6 and S7.

Both of them are going to switch to a twin-turbo V6, which makes us a little sad. Also, considering the A8 was the first of the new generation of sedans, it should have an S8 version soon, before the S5 and S7 come out. Prototypes have been spied a number of times at the Nurburgring throughout 2018.

The same can be said about the SQ8, which is likely to make use of the same complex 4.0 TDI as the SQ7. We'd put that on the list as well since the Q7 facelift is supposed to be ready for the Frankfurt Motor Show.

And that's five; four more left to go. Audi probably took the SQ2 and TTS facelift into consideration when counting. They've already been revealed, sure, but have yet to hit the market.

The last two could be Audi taking separate body styles into consideration (like the S6 Avant or TTS Roadster), the recently spied S4 facelift or that TDI engine for the SQ5.

2020 audi rs7 2020 Audi S8 Audi Audi SQ8 2020 Audi RS6 Avant
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 