2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied at the 'Ring, Looks Like a Baby Q8

17 May 2018, 18:04 UTC ·
by
A few days ago, we spied what we believe to be the RS version of the yet-to-be-launched Q8 from Audi. Today, we have fresh photos of the awesome budget version, the 2020 RS Q3.
Only a German automaker would put a 400 horsepower engine inside the second-smallest crossover it makes. But this is becoming a highly competitive market, and the Russians need their new drag racing machines.

We're kidding. Sure, the RS Q3 seems like something they would race at the Moscow Mile. But America and Germany are probably going to order more of these things. The RS3 sedan has gone down like a charm in places like Texas, where they're calling it a "Corvette killer."

And regarding straight-line performance, the RS Q3 won't be a slouch either. Some RS models have come out without launch control, but the 2.5 TFSI in this will still be hooked up to the most durable twin-clutch gearbox around, making 4,000rpm torque dumps as vicious as more expensive SUVs.

Originally, the RS Q3 came out in 2011 with a severely de-tuned version of the 2.5-liter engine, which had 310 HP at the time. With time, Audi jumped to 340 HP and then offered a 367 HP "performance" model. But that was the steel-block model.

Shedding 25 HP just from the aluminum engine is the least of the improvements we're about to witness. The whole Q3 will grow by 60mm in length and 50mm in width while keeping the weight about the same. Its longer wheelbase will give passengers more room while trunk capacity will grow from the current model's 420 liters.

While the regular Q3 will debut this year, probably right after the Q8 and A1, the RS version will take a little while longer to develop. That's why the prototype has those rough-looking exhaust pipes. However, our carparazzi say there's no mistaking the sound of a 5-cylinder engine, so there's that to look forward to.
