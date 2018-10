Audi SQ2: Baby Performance SUV in Baby Blue Debuts in Full

AWD

Up until yesterday, we only had one official photo and some spyshots to go by, so we were eager to see what Audi thinks a hot Q2 should look like. And we were shocked to see this baby blue Smurf . It's... not what we expected.The color is one of about a dozen available, along with as many bold wheel choices. The body kit, however, isn't too different from that of the S line base model. But we do enjoy the Shadowline package which blacks out all the chrome and the quad exhaust system. Still, aren't S models supposed to have silver mirrors?The SQ2 awes a lot to the S3 hatchback. It has the same steering rack, the same platform, the same quattroand gearbox, and the same 2-liter turbo engine, producing 300and 400 Nm of torque. But it's a little shorter and taller. Pretty obvious, right?Thanks to the miracles of launch control, the SQ2 will go from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). That easily makes it the fastest car in this segment, at least until the T-Roc R comes out and matches it. Audi even says it can send all of the torque to the back wheels, but we don't see a future as a drift car for it.The interior is somehow disappointing, at least from a dramatic perspective. While the new Q3 had orange stitching and Alcantara, this is all-black. Still, it comes standard with everything you want, including an armrest, automatic air conditioning, D-shaped sports steering wheel, and a color driver information system. However, the B&O sound system and Virtual Cockpit are optional.