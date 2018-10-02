2019 Lexus RC 300h Seems Lonely in Paris

Beyond the Audi A5 Coupe, BMW 4 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, the compact executive segment also has the Lexus RC. Ever since its introduction at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show, the cooler brother of the IS failed to put the competition to shame. Now that the facelift is out of the bag at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, it’s obvious that Lexus will fail to steal sales from the Big Three in Germany.

27 photos



Inspired to an extent by the LC flagship coupe, the RC features a different fin shape on the molds of the side windows and ducts on the rear bumpers, all in the name of air flow. Other highlights include stiffer suspension bushings, re-tuned shock absorbers, and sharper everything for the F Sport.



The RC F Sport differs from lesser trim levels through the Dark Gray Streamline ornamentation. All in all, there are seven interior color combinations available, including Glazed Caramel and Black upholstery with Yellow accents. The triple-LED headlamps and L-shaped LED clearance lamps are optional extras, but they’re worth their money.



As ever, the 300h combines an electric motor with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The 200t relies on the forced induction of a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, whereas the 350 levels up to the 3.5-liter V6. The pick of the bunch, however, is the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the



Lexus hasn’t revealed the F in Paris, but based on spy photographs of near-production-ready vehicles with minimal camouflage, the high-performance model will go official in 2019 for the 2020 model year. At the present moment, the V8 develops 473 PS (467 horsepower) and 527 Nm (389 pound-feet) of torque.



If it were your money, what would you take between the An extensive refresh inside and out, the 2019 model year brings refinements to the styling language and cabin materials. The premium division of Toyota also improved the “engine response and steering feel,” although the RC 300h is far from the sharpest car in the segment.Inspired to an extent by the LC flagship coupe, the RC features a different fin shape on the molds of the side windows and ducts on the rear bumpers, all in the name of air flow. Other highlights include stiffer suspension bushings, re-tuned shock absorbers, and sharper everything for the F Sport.The RC F Sport differs from lesser trim levels through the Dark Gray Streamline ornamentation. All in all, there are seven interior color combinations available, including Glazed Caramel and Black upholstery with Yellow accents. The triple-LED headlamps and L-shaped LED clearance lamps are optional extras, but they’re worth their money.As ever, the 300h combines an electric motor with the 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The 200t relies on the forced induction of a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, whereas the 350 levels up to the 3.5-liter V6. The pick of the bunch, however, is the 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 in the RC F Lexus hasn’t revealed the F in Paris, but based on spy photographs of near-production-ready vehicles with minimal camouflage, the high-performance model will go official in 2019 for the 2020 model year. At the present moment, the V8 develops 473 PS (467 horsepower) and 527 Nm (389 pound-feet) of torque.If it were your money, what would you take between the Lexus and the German rivals? Based on how lonely the show car in Paris is, we’re certain that Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz will outsell Lexus in this segment for the foreseeable future.