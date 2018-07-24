Lexus RC F GT Spied With Carbon Fiber Hood

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

Of course, this prototype still has a full leather interior, so don't expect anything that significant. With Lexus doing most of its tests in Japan, the facelifted RC and even this track version could debut in Paris two months from now. The sports coupe has already been previewed by the RC F GT Concept , which entered the time attack class at Pikes Peak back in 2015. Lexus has quite a few racing cars, including the GT3, but this hardcore model is expected to be designed with regular customers in mind.The main rivals are the super-expensive versions of the BMW M4 . However, it's difficult to mention racing road cars without thinking of the Porsche 911 GT3 as well. Lexus has always used programs like these to develop new suspension or engine technology, so availability should be kept down to a few hundred customers globally.The RC F GT is thus equipped with an oversized and quite cool carbon fiber hood, which has also been fitted to an anniversary model sold in Japan. Revisions are also being made to the front end of the car, where new intakes have been added.Around the back, the GT seems to have new headlights and mirrors that copy the design of the LC 500 and 500h. This could just be the spearhead of a larger facelift for the RC family.Around the back, changes include a very obvious bolt-on wing, revised taillights, and a new bumper. Luxus has just begun rolling out Apple CarPlay, so that should make its way inside, provided the GT even has infotainment.Regarding power, we don't foresee any significant changes, as the RC F GT should still rely on the 5-liter V8, maybe with a small bump to its current 467-hp output. More importantly, it should be a fair bit lighter, with the 2015 concept cutting through 800 kilos of weight.Of course, this prototype still has a full leather interior, so don't expect anything that significant. With Lexus doing most of its tests in Japan, the facelifted RC and even this track version could debut in Paris two months from now.