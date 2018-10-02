2019 Audi Q3 Debuts in Paris With Best Compact SUV Interior Ever

Audi had many new debuts at this year's Paris Motor Show, including its first electric production model, the e-tron SUV. But even if you can't afford something like that, you can enjoy the same sharp styling in the all-new Q3.

Audi probably does the best interiors in the business, though we're sure there are exceptions. Right now, the 2019 Q3 is unmatched, even though the Volvo XC40 comes a close second. We checked out an S line 45 TFSI model at the Paris Motor Show and were impressed with the orange accents carried over from the exterior paint, but there were still a couple of rough edges.



The main one is that the piece of plastic where the start button sits is a little cheap. Also, the digital dashboard is not the best Audi makes. But being the second-cheapest Audi SUV , it's only natural that the Q3 isn't perfect.



The exterior design features similar headlights to the e-tron, while the Shadowline package accentuates the lower, longer stance of the model. We've recently talked about all the new, bright colors that are coming to the Q3 range. This Pulse Orange is not for the shrinking violets among you.



The transition to the MQB platform resulted in the usual turbocharged engines being added. The 45 TFSI is the most powerful, a 2.0-liter making 230 horsepower. It's total overkill, but Audi believes it will sell, even though diesels with about half the power were the mainstay of the old lineup in Europe.



