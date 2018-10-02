5 Fastest Shed With Audi Engine Breaks Its Own Speed Record at Pendine Beach

More on this:

2018 Paris Motor Show: New Audi A1 Sportback Looks Very Premium

Customers who’re following the trends of the smartphone world are treated to the Audi phone box, which improves reception thanks to LTE support. Inductive charging is also featured, compatible with mobile devices that comply with the Qi standard. The entry-level model with the 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo and manual transmission doesn’t look right nor does it perform as expected. Customer willing to spend in the ballpark of €27,490 treated to the Edition One, and for an additional €1,700, Audi adds the S tronic dual-clutch transmission.One of the two models exhibited in Paris wears the 35 TFSI badge on the tailgate, translating to the 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 150 PS. The range-topping 40 TFSI levels up to 2.0 liters and 200 PS. For the S1 Sportback , chances are the engine will be modified to develop 250 ponies.In addition to the platform and powertrain, the exterior design is the other highlight of the A1 Sportback. Influenced by the rallying heritage of the Quattro combined with the visual identity of the current lineup, the second generation is a looker from every angle.The cabin is even plusher than the previous A1 Sportback , but like all cars from Germany, be careful with the configuration. Trim levels on the lower part of the spectrum feel cheap, and as expected, Virtual Cockpit adds €150 to the price along with MMI Radio Plus (€455) and the three-spoke multifunction steering wheel (€240).Because it has grown 56 millimeters in length, the smallest Audi in the range now measures 4.03 meters. This translates to more room for both the front and rear passengers, and better still, trunk capacity has increased by 65 liters to 355. Fold the rear seats down, and the A1 Sportback can take in 1,090 liters of luggage.Customers who’re following the trends of the smartphone world are treated to the Audi phone box, which improves reception thanks to LTE support. Inductive charging is also featured, compatible with mobile devices that comply with the Qi standard.