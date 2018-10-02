Audi PB18 e-tron Crosses the Ocean to Show Electric Muscle in Paris

Audi’s first ever car purpose-built to be shown at the Monterey Car Week in California has left the States and is currently on display at the Paris Motor Show, giving our photographers the chance to capture the model as-is, and not depicted in official photos released to the press.

24 photos



The name chosen by Audi stands for Pebble Beach 2018. The purpose of it is to be a tribute to the German carmaker’s “years of winning the Le Mans racing series.” But it's not even of European lineage, as the car was not only presented for the first time in the U.S., it was also created there, based on a design sketch coming from Audi’s new design studio in Malibu.



What came out is a mid-engine sports car with a far forward positioned cab. Its body is made of aluminum, carbon and multi-material composites that together with all the other components weigh only 1,550 kg (3,417.2 lb).



Power for the concept comes from a 95 kWh battery that feeds three electric motors, one mounted at the front and two in the rear. The battery is capable of holding enough electricity to keep the e-tron rolling for over 500 kilometers (310.7 miles), according to tests conducted under the WLTP cycle. An energy recovery system is there to help the battery along.



Capable of fast charging at 800 volts, the battery can be juiced up in just 15 minutes. There is also the possibility of wireless charging.



As for the motors, they are solid enough to generate 200 hp at the front and 470 hp at the rear.



For all intents and purposes, the PB18 is miles ahead from the other e-tron showing in Paris, the Now, after seeing the model in both official presentation pics and melting under the bright lights at Porte de Versailles, the verdict is in: the PB18 e-tron is one mean-looking electric car we would love to see in action.The name chosen by Audi stands for Pebble Beach 2018. The purpose of it is to be a tribute to the German carmaker’s “years of winning the Le Mans racing series.” But it's not even of European lineage, as the car was not only presented for the first time in the U.S., it was also created there, based on a design sketch coming from Audi’s new design studio in Malibu.What came out is a mid-engine sports car with a far forward positioned cab. Its body is made of aluminum, carbon and multi-material composites that together with all the other components weigh only 1,550 kg (3,417.2 lb).Power for the concept comes from a 95 kWh battery that feeds three electric motors, one mounted at the front and two in the rear. The battery is capable of holding enough electricity to keep the e-tron rolling for over 500 kilometers (310.7 miles), according to tests conducted under the WLTP cycle. An energy recovery system is there to help the battery along.Capable of fast charging at 800 volts, the battery can be juiced up in just 15 minutes. There is also the possibility of wireless charging.As for the motors, they are solid enough to generate 200 hp at the front and 470 hp at the rear.For all intents and purposes, the PB18 is miles ahead from the other e-tron showing in Paris, the electric SUV