Audi e-tron SUV Shows EQC-Beating Frunk, Rearview Cameras in Paris

We've spotted an obvious difference between the first Mercedes electric SUV, the EQC, and its Audi rival, the e-tron, which we just checked out at the Paris Motor Show. 26 photos



The difference has to do with how the two EVs are going to be assembled. While the e-tron will be joined together on a bespoke line in Belgium, Mercedes intends to produce the EQC at the same factory as the C-Class and



It's not a big deal since both have normal-sized trunks. But we did enjoy peaking under the hood of the e-tron in Paris, which felt a little... naughty. Despite trying to look like a normal vehicle, this Audi isn't like all the others. European legislation does allow it to replace the usual rearview mirrors with streamline cameras.



Lexus already has this on the ES it sells in Japan, but Audi did a better job integrating the displays into door pockets. Paris also showed us another color besides the usual blue. This dusty grey is a little more discreet, and we can't wait to see which is the most popular tone with e-tron customers.



The powertrain is a little disappointing, though. As the 55 quattro badging tells you, this has as much grunt as an average V6: 265 kW or 360 HP for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 6.2 seconds. There's also a boost mode that gives you 300kW or 408 HP for short periods. But why couldn't it be like that all the time? Still, at 95 kWh, the battery is bigger than the 80 kWh one in the While the EQC doesn't have a frunk, or front trunk, despite not having a big internal combustion engine under the hood, the Audi e-tron quattro does. However, we will admit that it's a small one by comparison to its rivals from Tesla, only about the size of a big suitcase. And I think they want to sell you bespoke luggage for that!The difference has to do with how the two EVs are going to be assembled. While the e-tron will be joined together on a bespoke line in Belgium, Mercedes intends to produce the EQC at the same factory as the C-Class and GLC . And using the existing equipment there, they couldn't install a frunk.It's not a big deal since both have normal-sized trunks. But we did enjoy peaking under the hood of the e-tron in Paris, which felt a little... naughty. Despite trying to look like a normal vehicle, this Audi isn't like all the others. European legislation does allow it to replace the usual rearview mirrors with streamline cameras.Lexus already has this on the ES it sells in Japan, but Audi did a better job integrating the displays into door pockets. Paris also showed us another color besides the usual blue. This dusty grey is a little more discreet, and we can't wait to see which is the most popular tone with e-tron customers.The powertrain is a little disappointing, though. As the 55 quattro badging tells you, this has as much grunt as an average V6: 265 kW or 360for a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 6.2 seconds. There's also a boost mode that gives you 300kW or 408 HP for short periods. But why couldn't it be like that all the time? Still, at 95 kWh, the battery is bigger than the 80 kWh one in the EQC , so it should have better real-world range.