Atlanta Falcons' Casey Hayward Celebrates 33rd Birthday With a Ferrari 488

Birthdays are often occasions to treat yourself to things you’ve wanted for a long time, offering an opportunity to splurge. And Atlanta Falcons’ Casey Hayward celebrated his birthday with a new car, a Ferrari 488.
Casey Hayward has been a football cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League since March 2022. He started his professional career in 2012 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. He later played for the San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers for five seasons and the Las Vegas Raiders for a season. During his decade-long career, he earned over $40 million, with a net worth estimated at approximately $20 million.
For his 33rd birthday, the NFL player took to social media to share that it was his “best day ever,” celebrating with his closest friends and family. He also “got the best gift in the world” – a black Ferrari 488.
The predecessor of the F8 Tributo and the successor of the 458, the Ferrari 488 was available between 2015 and 2019. It came in four variants, the 488 GTB, 488 Spider, 488 Pista, and 488 Pista Spider. It’s unclear from the picture whether Casey went for the GTB or the Spider.
Both come with the same 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged engine. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, the power unit sent 661 horsepower (670 ps) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels.
Based on these figures, the 488 GTB and Spider were also very fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph) for the GTB, and 202 mph (325 kph) for the Spider.
Fellow NFL player Keisean Nixon hopped in the comments to highlight that the supercar is "not a rental," to which Casey replied, "cmon you know how we steppin."
