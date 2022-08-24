The Owner of a Ferrari Crashed by a Service Technician Demands a New Car, Gets Nothing

A crash involving a million-dollar Ferrari 488 GTB in Vietnam proved much more complicated than initially thought. After a service technician crashed the car during a test drive, the supercar owner is yet to receive compensation for his loss.
As we’ve reported earlier, the crash happened at the end of July in Hanoi after a service technician took the Ferrari 488 GTB for a ride to verify the work done on its engine. According to the car owner, the Ferrari was brought to service because a snapped belt needed replacement. This is where things got complicated, even though the owner has taken the car to the local Ferrari dealership to fix the problem.
Because the time needed for a Ferrari technician to arrive in Hanoi was too long, the owner was allegedly advised to take the car to a Volvo dealership instead to fix the problem. It was their service technician that crashed the Ferrari 488 GTB, but the problem is that nobody accepts responsibility for the crash. Ferrari Hanoi denies they had a service contract with the Volvo dealership and only sold the parts (the replacement v-ribbed belt).
Volvo Hanoi also does not accept responsibility and says the car was not officially brought to service but only stored on the premises. Any business agreement to repair the Ferrari was between private parties without involving the company. The Volvo dealership does not even offer services to non-Volvo customers, they claimed. At this point, the Ferrari owner realized they were in for a long battle to get compensated for the crash.
As you’d imagine, a repair would probably not bring the expensive supercar to its original state. That’s why the owner reportedly requested the responsible parties to pay compensation for a supercar of equivalent value. Considering how things went so far, it would take a miracle for Ferrari and Volvo dealerships in Hanoi to buy them a new supercar. A fierce legal battle was guaranteed if this would’ve happened in the U.S. We’re not sure how things go in Vietnam, though, and why it is so hard to establish responsibility in this case.
Anyway, this is a good reminder to never give your car to anyone, not even the dealership, without signing a contract first. Had everything been clear and in writing from the start, the problem wouldn’t even exist in the first place. Also, good insurance helps weather the tides. Since no parties involved in this story ever mentioned the word, we must assume the car was uninsured. This is a bad idea for any vehicle, but for a million-dollar supercar, it’s just insane.
