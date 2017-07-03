Ferrari 458 GT2 Crashes Like a Race Car at 2017 Goodwood FoS

Every Festival of Speed has a few spectacular crashes, and you could say people come expecting to see some "carnage." Following the crash of a Ford RS200 on Friday, a Ferrari ate some hay over the weekend, and it was a GT2 race car no less.

The car belongs to the AF Corse team and driven by Heinz Swoboda. As you might have guessed, this is already an outdated specification of Ferrari race car, although still one powered by an award-winning V8 engine. The GT2-spec race was launched in 2011, replacing the 430 GTC. As per regulations, it's fitted with an intake restriction that cuts about 100 hp from the output: 470 PS at a maximum of 6,250rpm. Still, it weighs about 240 kilograms (529 pounds) less.In the time-honored racecar tradition, the more stuff you take off a road car, the more expensive it becomes. In the case of the crashed GT2, it originally set somebody back around $430,000 which is about as much as a nice Aventador. The upside is having a sequential gearbox, sticky tires and a protective roll cage. The downside is that unlike in the normal 458, there are no electronic nannies to save you from yourself.So what can we say about the Goodwood incident? Well, as the reporters point out, it was approaching that corner at, the famous Molecomb . The Ferrari steps out, and its driver starts to correct. But in just a few milliseconds, the back comes out and has hit the hay.You've got to give it up to the Goodwood organizers because these barriers not only look rustic and cool but also manage to completely stop a car in such a small space without killing the driver. In fact, Swoboda gets out and doesn't look worse for wear. He gets out, gives the crowd the "thumbs up" and lives to race another day.The wing flies off, and the body is wrinkled up. It's not a beautiful sight, but making pasta Bolognese can get messy if you know what I mean.