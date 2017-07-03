Spyshots: 2018 Hyundai i20 Facelift Looks Set to Adopt Family Grille

We were told to forget everything we knew about the old Hyundai i20 when the current model came out in 2015. However, it never became the revolution that it was supposed to be and so they are trying again with a mid-life facelift that's been spied for the first time.

This i20 facelift clearly has a new grille design - you can see it pushing up against the camouflage tarp. The old hexagonal look is getting edges down the sides, much like we see on the i30 and the 2018 Hyundai Sonata. But the main difference is the placement.



Looking elsewhere, we see that the i20 has some refreshed fog lights integrated into a much cleaner bumper design, as well as what is likely to be LED projectors. They look cool, thanks to a swept back design, though the new Polo and Fiesta don't have anything to worry about here.





And around the back, it's obvious that the graphics have been made to look more crisper, but the overall shape of the taillights is the same. The number plate has been moved to the trunk lid, making room for a decorative trim piece on the bumper. I think the aim is to make it look sportier, a bit like the Polo's R-Line kit.



Speaking of the sporty stuff, the i20 is unlikely to go down the same performance route as its i30 big brother. In fact, it doesn't even have the kind of reputation needed for an expensive 1.4-liter turbo, which Hyundai already has. So we'll likely only see small revisions to the



Although everything is well laid out in an almost German way, the i20's interior doesn't have the same sense of style. So revisions should include a more colorful seat pattern and black plastic trim being added to the dash.



