A Ferrari 488 Pista Was Written Off After the Driver Lost Control on a Wet Road

With enough money in the bank, you can buy a supercar, but you can never buy the skills to drive it safely. This is something some supercar owners discover for themselves if they’re lucky enough to survive. This Polish certainly was, escaping unscathed after crashing his Ferrari on a wet road.
Supercar crashes are nothing new, but they are spectacular nevertheless, especially when the accident marks the demise of a rare example. In a recent mishap, a Ukrainian entrepreneur crashed a Ferrari SF90 Stradale in Dubai during a test drive. The million-dollar supercar was barely scratched, but we assume it’s still costly to repair.
The accident in Poland involved another Ferrari, arguably cheaper, but in no way mundane, considering only 3,500 Ferrari 488 Pista were ever produced. Anyway, in this case, the supercar was written off, with barely any body part remaining intact after the crash. According to the Polish emergency services, the driver lost control of the car, which slid on the wet road and hit the side barrier. The low-slung Pista passed under the barrier, causing extensive damage to the front end and the roof.
The accident occurred on the S10 expressway in Poland, near Wyrzysk town (no, I don’t know how to pronounce it either). As you can see from the pictures, there’s not much left from the Ferrari, with the front part virtually destroyed and the roof flattened by the guard rail. This also cut deep into the engine cowling, with possible extensive damage to critical parts beneath.
Despite the looks of the car, the emergency services message on Facebook reassures us the driver escaped uninjured from the crash. Most probably, the driver was alone in the car at the time of the accident. This was another lucky detail, judging by the fact that the right front pillar doesn’t look in very good shape.
This Ferrari was destroyed by a driver mistake, but in the case of other supercars, fate plays a bigger role. A super-rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 burned to the ground on a Mexican highway last month for no apparent reason.
