Ferrari 488 GTB Takes Out Tree in Vietnam, Could've Been Due to Braking System Failure

A Ferrari 488 GTB got that pretty face all messed up last month, after it had a close encounter of the third kind with a tree in Hanoi, Vietnam.
At first glance, you might be tempted to blame the driver, but apparently, there is more than meets the eye here. You see, the local media says that this Italian supercar was part of the batch recalled by Ferrari due to braking failure, and was supposed to be repaired toward the end of September.
When the crash happened, on the morning of July 21, it was driven by a Volvo Hanoi technician, who apparently test drives all sorts of vehicles before they get delivered to their customers. The man appears to have lost control of the wheel, in Hanoi’s Long Bien District, and the 488 GTB then climbed the curb and took out a tree that was reinforced.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in this accident, save for the blue-blooded exotic that is going to need a lot of tender loving care to return to its initial shine. The entire face will have to be replaced, and there are other significant damages too, including some structural ones. The suspension and brakes took a beating too, and so did a part of the back end, and the underbody, as several pictures taken in a garage, which we cannot share with you due to the obvious copyright issues, reveal.
It’s been said that the 488 GTB in question was previously repaired by a Volvo dealership in Vietnam’s capital city and that the technician who crashed it was an employee. Factor in the recall campaign, and you’ve got a big headache that no one is willing to assume officially, neither the local branch of Ferrari, nor that of Volvo. Meanwhile, it is the owner who has to suffer by not being able to enjoy the supercar.
