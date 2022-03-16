Driving With Paris Hilton in Custom Chrome Ferrari 488, She "Loves It"

After using her BMW i8 Roadster as a prop for her latest sunglasses campaign, Paris Hilton is now riding in a custom chrome Ferrari 488 GTB, and she “loves it.”
Paris Hilton is the poster girl when it comes to flashy, girly things. The American socialite is exactly what you picture when you say “rich and famous,” and she never fails to live up to her name.
Just recently, she announced a sunglasses line, in collaboration with Quay Australia, and used her holographic BMW i8 Roadster as a prop in the campaign.
Besides this very-Paris car, she is also the owner of a custom pink Bentley Continental GT and other outrageous-looking vehicles.
But this time, she got a chance to ride in a Ferrari 488 GTB, owned by real estate agents Eli Delgado and Mike Vizcarra. The two attended her promotion event for her Quay campaign and took Paris out for a ride in their custom chrome Ferrari.
They wrote on social media: “It was an HONOR to drive Paris in our Ferrari as she told me in the car “LOVES IT”. Had so much fun at this event and can’t ask for more than a true friend that knows what it really takes to hustle.”
Paris also re-shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, adding: “Sliving in the rainbow,” calling it a “slivmobile,” which comes from a word Paris invented, a blend between slaying and living (your best life).
It’s not surprising to hear Paris liked this one, because it’s eye-catching, original, and not something you’d consider on a Ferrari. For the color-change chrome project, Eli and Mike worked with Shark Wraps, which teamed up with Ao Wraps for extra pizzazz.
Based on former pictures shared on their social media account, the Ferrari 488 used to be yellow, as you can see attached below. But surely Paris wouldn’t have thought it’s “so hot” in its original color.
The two real estate agents also own a holographic Tesla Model X, which resembles Paris Hilton's holographic-wrapped BMW i8 Roadster. And you know what they say, birds of a feather flock together.
