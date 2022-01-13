Ferrari Brake Failure Prompts Class Action Lawsuit

A mid-engine supercar from the best name in the business will never be as reliable as your typical Japanese car. Jeffrey Rose purchased a used 488 GTB in June 2020 from a Ferrari dealer in the state of Illinois, and one year later, the car warned him “brake fluid low - drive to dealer slowly.”
Jeffrey nursed the car home, pulling into his driveway in first gear. But when he pressed the brake pedal with the intent of grounding the Ferrari 488 GTB to a halt, guess what? The brakes failed, which is why Rose jumped out of his defective super sports car before it plunged into a pond.
The protagonist bought yet another used car from a dealership in Georgia immediately after settling with State Farm, and obviously enough, the brakes of the second 488 GTB failed as well. Two life-threatening incidents prompted Jeffrey Rose to file a class action lawsuit against Ferrari with the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on December 30th.
His NHTSA complaint reads: “After having the replacement Ferrari towed into Continental Ferrari, it was determined that the brake fluid had leaked inside the brake booster that caused the failure on the replacement vehicle.”
The plaintiff notes that the warning message for brake issues gives the driver a false impression of security that the brakes will continue to work properly until you finish driving to the dealership. He does have a fair point, and his class action lawsuit is backed up by a pretty large recall.
Ferrari filed a 10,000-car safety recall with the NHTSA on October 29th, alleging that it’s not aware of the root cause of this braking issue. The only defective part listed in the report is the brake booster assembly, which is produced by Tier 1 automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH in Germany.
According to the “ROSE v. FERRARI NORTH AMERICA, INC. et al” class action lawsuit, which bears case number 2:2021cv20772, Jeffrey Rose wouldn’t have paid as much or might not have purchased his 488 GTB supercars in the first place had Ferrari told him the brakes were defective.
