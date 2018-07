Aston Martin Showcases Two Special Editions of the DB11 V8

AMG

Given this background, Aston Martin chose the month of July to showcase two special editions based on the DB11 with the Mercedes-twin-turbo V8. And curiously enough, both are more expensive than the DB11 with the twin-turbo V12 and DB11 AMR because of the Q by Aston Martin division.The Classic Driver Edition, pictured in Classic Driver Grey paintwork over Eifel Green Caithness upholstery, celebrates the 20th anniversary of a website. That’s not a joke if you were wondering, and Aston Martin even boasts that it worked “in close collaboration” with the lead designer of the classic car and lifestyle magazine.“For me, seeing both brands unite for this bespoke car truly feels like the perfect match,” said Knapp Voith. Priced at £199,275 (make that €252,395 in Europe and $274,010 stateside), the Classic Driver is limited to 20 units. The Volante body style differs from the coupe through the Westminster Green textile roof. And as you can tell from the photo gallery, both variants are fitted with enamel fender badges.As for the other DB11 V8 beautified by Q, that one’s called Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante . The one-off model is finished in White Stone over Red Oxide Caithness, a striking combination that oozes luxury. The “centerpiece of an Aston Martin display showcasing the 105-year-old marque’s range of acclaimed sports cars,” the car will be exhibited for a handful of days at the Henley Royal Regatta in Henley-on-Thames.Just like the Classic Driver, the Henley Royal Regatta features the entry-level V8 that happens to be standard in the Vantage too. And at £199,995 on-the-road, this one-of-a-kind Aston Martin is £40,095 more expensive than the stock model.