Spyshots: 2020 BMW X1 Facelift Spotted Testing in Germany

The second-generation X1 was launched in 2015 and received constant updates, so it still feels new. But BMW is working on mid-life updates that should be ready next year. 18 photos



Our spies point out that the interior of the X1 prototype has been covered up. This could mean that the dashboard will be brought in line with the X2 - new automatic gear shifter, steering wheel and iDrive.



In the engine department, BMW is likely to add gasoline particle filters to all its European models. Manufacturers have been hit by the latest regulation changes, and some are giving up on small diesel engines, but we don't know if that's the fate of the X1 as well.



The X1 should continue to be available with a mix of 3- and 4-cylinder turbocharged engines ranging in output from 116 HP to 231 PS in Europe. While the 228-hp 28i model is the only one currently available in the states, we suspect that BMW will eventually offer a sub-200-hp model. Everybody is doing it!



Depending on the engine, the X1 will be fitted with a 6-speed auto, 8-speed auto or 7-speed DCT. The facelift should also make auto emergency braking and a reversing camera standard features across the range. The camouflage covers the usual places on this prototype: headlights, taillights, bumpers, and part of the interior. However, just because a piece is hidden doesn't mean that it will be changed. We've seen with the 2 Series Active Tourer, which is related to the X1, that BMW can be stingy with the cosmetic changes.However, there's one difference between the X1 and 2er , and that's popularity. We think BMW is getting close to selling a million of these crossovers, which is a real "wow" number.That's why these spyshots could be just the start. We suspect that in the coming months, we will see the hexagonal headlights and square grille from the X5 being implemented here.Our spies point out that the interior of the X1 prototype has been covered up. This could mean that the dashboard will be brought in line with the X2 - new automatic gear shifter, steering wheel and iDrive.In the engine department, BMW is likely to add gasoline particle filters to all its European models. Manufacturers have been hit by the latest regulation changes, and some are giving up on small diesel engines, but we don't know if that's the fate of the X1 as well.The X1 should continue to be available with a mix of 3- and 4-cylinder turbocharged engines ranging in output from 116to 231 PS in Europe. While the 228-hp 28i model is the only one currently available in the states, we suspect that BMW will eventually offer a sub-200-hp model. Everybody is doing it!Depending on the engine, the X1 will be fitted with a 6-speed auto, 8-speed auto or 7-speed DCT. The facelift should also make auto emergency braking and a reversing camera standard features across the range.