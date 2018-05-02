Aston Marin Project Neptune Submersible is the Valkyrie for the Ocean

Back in the early 1990s, Rockne S. O'Bannon and NBC turned the world upside down with their seaQuest DSV. In a world filled with written and filmed fiction about outer worlds, space empires, and cyborgs, seeing the wonders that could lie beneath the waters of our planet was like a breath of fresh, salty air.

With only about five percent of the world’s oceans properly explored, the world badly needs ways to see for itself what NBC showed it under the guidance of captain Nathan Bridger. Unfortunately, this realm is still out of reach for the average and even above-average Joes, due to the high cost of owning and operating a personal submersible.



Project Neptune, designed by carmaker Aston Martin and luxury submersible builder Triton is no exception from the rule.



Usually, Triton calls itself a company that builds submersibles for superyacht owners, researchers, and explorers. It does a decent job at it, but a quick look at its website shows only machines designed in utilitarian ways.



Having a company that specializes in sculpting fine lines on machines work on the new submersible makes all the difference in the world.



Aston Martin says it did its magic on the submersible the same way it worked on the



The interior received special attention too, and it looks a whole lot different than the wide variety of subs on display on Triton’s website.



Built as an ultra-luxurious means of transportation for the rich in search of new thrills, the Neptune will be able to dive to depths of 500 meters (1,640 feet) while carrying two passengers and a pilot. The anticipated sprint speed of the sub is rated at over 5 knots, making it four times niftier than the top of the range model currently in the lineup.



