Go Configure the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Of Your Dreams

4 Jul 2018, 7:53 UTC ·
by
After the Valkyrie and Vulcan, no other Aston Martin in the century-plus history of the automaker could pride itself on more than 700 horsepower. The DBS Superleggera is the Aston Martin of the moment, and following its reveal, the company decided to update its online configurator to feature the newcomer.
From Ocellus Teal to the forgettable black of the pictured vehicle, the configurator offers comprehensive customization to suit every customer’s wish and demand. For those who want more exclusiveness from their Aston Martin, the Gaydon-based carmaker is much obliged to go bespoke through the Q personalization department.

Even though it’s the most extreme road-going Aston Martin of the moment, plenty of the carbon-fiber parts seen on the launch vehicle happen to be optional extras. Just to name a few of those, it’s worth highlighting the carbon-fiber roof, fascia, and wing mirrors. The carbon-fiber interior package complements the exterior nicely.

For the more eccentric among us, even the brake calipers can be painted in whatever color of the rainbow you want. Seat options, meanwhile, are more limited in spectrum. Needless to point this out, but at $304,995 from the get-go, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if a well-equipped and personalized DBS Superleggera would come in at more than $350,000 after playing for an hour or so with the configurator.

Scheduled to arrive at dealers throughout the world by the end of the year, the DBS Superleggera takes its mojo from the high-output version of the AE31 engine. The 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 is tuned to the extent of 715 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, translating to 211 miles per hour on full song in eighth gear.

But power without handling is nothing, which is why Aston Martin poured every little bit of know-how on the matter in the chassis of the DBS Superleggera. The endless testing at the Nurburgring is testament to how much fine-tuning went into the super grand tourer, but on the other hand, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is obviously sharper and more engaging to drive.
