Ari Fletcher Keeps It Stylish, Matches Her Black Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Social media influencer and businesswoman Ari Fletcher knows she doesn’t need much to attract attention on her Instagram account. For her latest impromptu photo shoot, she kept it simple and stylish while matching her black Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Ari Fletcher took to social media to share a set of pictures of her Rolls-Royce Cullinan, as she matched its black exterior with a black and dark blue outfit. The SUV had been a birthday gift from her on-and-off again boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo, and it’s one of her go-to rides.
And she has a lot of reasons to like the Cullinan. It comes with intimidating looks, it’s elegant, luxurious, and expensive. Plus, it’s the only current SUV in the British luxury manufacturer’s lineup, which makes it quite exclusive.
But the Cullinan is not just luxurious, but also powerful. It’s put in motion by the brand's 6.75-liter V12 engine which sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the behemoth needs 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Although the SUV is mainly meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, with a lot of features for its passengers, Ari seems to love getting behind the wheel of it, too. Prior to her post, she shared a short video on her Instagram Stories as she was driving and listening Chief Keef’s “Ain’t Just Me.”
Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan displays a black paint job, meanwhile, the cabin features a black-and-white color combo, as Ari seemed to have wanted it to stay as elegant as possible. And she managed to do just that.
Over a month ago, news broke out that the Lambo Urus she got from Moneybagg Yo was getting repossessed. But it looks like she didn't have any issues with the Cullinan, which was also a gift from the rapper, as she continues to enjoy it.
And she has a lot of reasons to like the Cullinan. It comes with intimidating looks, it’s elegant, luxurious, and expensive. Plus, it’s the only current SUV in the British luxury manufacturer’s lineup, which makes it quite exclusive.
But the Cullinan is not just luxurious, but also powerful. It’s put in motion by the brand's 6.75-liter V12 engine which sends 562 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Thanks to these figures, the behemoth needs 5.2 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Although the SUV is mainly meant to be enjoyed from the back seat, with a lot of features for its passengers, Ari seems to love getting behind the wheel of it, too. Prior to her post, she shared a short video on her Instagram Stories as she was driving and listening Chief Keef’s “Ain’t Just Me.”
Her Rolls-Royce Cullinan displays a black paint job, meanwhile, the cabin features a black-and-white color combo, as Ari seemed to have wanted it to stay as elegant as possible. And she managed to do just that.
Over a month ago, news broke out that the Lambo Urus she got from Moneybagg Yo was getting repossessed. But it looks like she didn't have any issues with the Cullinan, which was also a gift from the rapper, as she continues to enjoy it.