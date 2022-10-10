Rapper Moneybagg Yo's Go-To Private Jet Is a Black Gulfstream III

A lot of celebrities love flying in private jets all the time, despite all the climate change talk. And Moneybagg Yo even has a go-to aircraft, a black Gulfstream III.
There is a lot of conversation surrounding private jets and their effect on our climate. But some of the rich and famous don’t seem to care much about the backlash, as they continue their lives just as they did before. And private jets are one of the things they can’t seem to live without.
A private aircraft comes in handy whenever they’re touring because they can escape long queues in the airport and people gawking at them and their many suitcases filled with instruments. But they love flying private even when they’re not touring.
And Moneybagg Yo showed his fans that he has a favorite aircraft when flying, a black Gulfstream III. The rapper was seen in this jet several times, although it’s unclear whether he rents it or he bought it. A few months ago, he revealed that he was purchasing his own plane, but he didn’t officially introduce us to any aircraft. This summer, he even decorated the entire jet with his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher’s name for her birthday, as you can see attached below.
In a recent post, he shared a video as he was heading towards the jet, which also comes with black air stairs. The interior, though, is a combo of black and light beige. It has standard seating for up to 19 passengers, with two or three crew members.
When it comes to the specs, the Gulfstream III is put in motion by two Rolls-Royce Spey RB.163 Mk 511-8 turbofan engines, putting out 11,400 lb of thrust each, which takes the jet to a maximum speed of 501 kn (577 mph/ 928 kph) and a cruise speed of 422 kn (509 mph/ 819 kph).
Besides flying in this Gulfstream, Moneybagg recently introduced us to the latest addition to his garage, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 Brabus. The purple ride had been a gift for his 31st birthday and proves he's all about expensive things.
