Moneybagg Yo Likes Driving His Cars, But Also Being in the Back Seat of His Rolls-Royce

Rapper Moneybagg Yo has an extensive and expensive car collection and loves flaunting them on social media often. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy being driven around from time to time, especially if it’s his Rolls-Royce.
Early this year, Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., added a new car to his collection – a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The luxury sedan comes with a black exterior and a red interior, which might be a nod to his preference for red cars. For his 30th birthday, the rapper lined up all his red cars that easily amount to over $1 million.
But, in time, he seems to have changed to black cars – like his Phantom or Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. In a new series of photos posted on his Instagram account, the rapper poses next to his Phantom, which makes the best photoshoot prop.
A few hours later, he hopped on his Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the black and red interior, as he sat in the back seat while he was chauffeured around. The short video also shows that his vehicle features a Starlight Headliner.
The Phantom is currently in its eighth generation in Rolls-Royce's lineup. The rear-wheel drive model is put in motion by the British luxury carmaker’s 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power unit delivers 563 horsepower (571 ps) at 5,000 rpm, with a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) at 1,700 rpm.
Thanks to these figures, the luxury sedan is able to reach 60 mph (0-96 kph) from a standstill in 5.1 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph), similar to the rest of the models in Rolls-Royce's portfolio.
All the cars from Rolls-Royce's lineup are intended to be enjoyed from the back seat as well, Moneybagg Yo does just that during his latest outing in his Phantom.
