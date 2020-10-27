Arctic Trucks Rolls-Royce Cullinan Expedition Vehicle Rendered With Portal Axles

The Architecture of Luxury is shared with the Phantom and Ghost, featuring a unibody construction and air suspension. The double-wishbone front axle and five-link rear axle don’t provide enough articulation when the going gets rocky, and damaging the Cullinan on the trail is pretty expensive too.
Pixel wizard Abimelec Arellano couldn’t care less about these restraints, which is why the automotive concepts and design artist imagined the Cullinan as an expedition vehicle. Loosely inspired by the Arctic Trucks Ford F-150, the rendering before your eyes is rocking “a bit more everything.” The Nokian Hakkapeliitta snow tires – which measure 44 inches in F-150's case – definitely stand out, and the same is true about the flared fenders.
Further spruced up with a powder-coated bull bar and underbody protection, the expedition-ready design study also comes with portals “off a Unimog.” You know, the go-anywhere machinery with apocalypse-proof durability produced by Daimler AG under the Mercedes brand since times immemorial.
“Tried to keep it elegant but not really at the same time,” added Arellano, and he does have a point. Even in standard specification and with an elegant paint job, the Cullinan can hardly be considered a good-looking SUV.
One too many people have labeled it “too Chinese” because the exterior design appears to more of a copycat from the Middle Kingdom and less of an original effort, and who could blame them for that viewpoint? Despite the controversy surrounding the Cullinan, there’s no denying that R-R made the right and progressive decision by adding a sport utility vehicle to the lineup.
